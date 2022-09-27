Organ recipient from Colorado meets donor's family in Longview

An organ recipient got the opportunity to meet his organ donor’s family in Longview and the emotions were high.

LONGVIEW, Texas — In February of 2020, Sicily, an organ donor from Longview, lost her life.

A month later, Tony Young from Colorado became a perfect match to receive Sicily’s heart and kidney after dealing with congestive heart failure.

Six months later, Young knew he wanted to reach out to Sicily’s family.

For the first time, Young got to meet Sicily’s family over the weekend to show his appreciation.

"You have regret and sorrow over the fact that she lost her daughter, you have gratitude over the fact that her daughter and her were willing to do what they could to become donors and save people like me," Young said.