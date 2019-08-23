MINEOLA, Texas — Newly released documents related to the resignation of Mineola ISD Superintendent Dr. Kim Tunnell shed some light on her sudden resignation, which shocked the community on Thursday night.

The separation agreement signed by Tunnell and the board show her resignation effective by either Jan. 31, 2020 or the date she becomes employed in another school district.

Kim Tunnel's resignation letter 6400lDislriclPh. (903) 569-2448 1695 W. Loop 564Fax (903) 569-5155 A-. X1122 7111212elf Mineola, Texas 75773 Superintendent Board of Trustees Mineola Independent School District 1695 West Loop 564 Mineola, Texas 75773 This letter is to inform you that I hereby submit my resignation as an employee and as Superintendent of the Mineola Independent School District, to be effective the earlier of (i) the date upon which I become employed in another school district or (ii) 11:59 p.m., January 31, 2020.

The 5-page agreement shows Tunnell will be reassigned to the position of Assistant to the Interim or Acting Superintendent for the remainder of her employment and she will be paid her current full salary through the resignation date. She also will be awarded a severance payment of $117,771, which is the equivalent of 10 month’s salary and benefits.

