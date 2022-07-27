Mother centered of Lampasas Amber Alert turns herself in, the children are still missing

The Lampasas County Sheriff said the three children have not been located. At the same time, an advocate is trying to post bail.

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Kristine Whitehead, the mother of three missing children at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued from Lampasas County turned herself in early Wednesday, according to the Lampasas County Jail.

The Lampasas County Sheriff said it happened around 3:20 a.m. The mugshot timestamp however showed it happening around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Sheriff did not know why.

The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office also confirmed Wednesday that the bond for Whitehead was set at $110,000. That includes a bond of $100,000 for a kidnapping change and a bond of $10,000 for interference with child custody.

Lakeydra Houston, a private citizen, and advocate for Whitehead, told 6 News she was working with an attorney to post bail.

At the same time, Lampasas County Sheriff Jess Ramos told 6 News that law enforcement still doesn't know where the children were. Ramos said Whitehead said is getting an attorney and they are hoping to work with that attorney to find a resolution.

"We are still trying to find the children. We have the U.S. Marshalls help as well," Ramos said. "We are hoping she cooperates and she tells us where the children are and this all comes to an end."

Ramos said they would try to work with her before she posts bond. 6 News also asked Ramos why Whitehead would still be able to bond out if the children are still missing.

"That's between the prosecutor and district court. That is not my call," Ramos said. "She has a right to bond out."

An Amber Alert was first issued for Whitehead on July 22. Whitehead disappeared with her three children, identified as 3-year-old Kristine, 4-year-old Christine and 6-year-old Christopher Robertson II back in June but the Amber Alert was not issued right away.

She was ordered by the District Court of Lampasas/Bell Counties to surrender the children to their father on June 3 at the Copperas Cove Police Department, but never showed up.