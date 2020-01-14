NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office says they received at least two calls regarding a scam targeting residents in the county.

According to the NCSO, a caller identifying himself as Sgt. Roy Mobley of the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is telling residents they had missed a court date in which they were supposed to testify as an expert witnesses. The caller then demands money for the missed date.

The sheriff's office says the scammer has called at least one attorney and one doctor using the number 936-549-8095.

While there is a Roy Mobley with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, he is in no way affiliated with the scam.

The sheriff's office is reminding residents they will never demand money over the phone. If someone has missed a court date, they will receive a notification through the mail.

If you receive any calls similar to this, you are urged to call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office at (936) 560-7777.