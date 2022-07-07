Body cam footage shows alleged theft of three Smith County peace officers

"She mistakenly recorded herself, which is fortunate for us because it caught the crime on tape," said Jacob Putman, Smith County District Attorney.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — New evidence shows the moments three Smith County peace officers were serving an eviction notice and later arrested for accusations of theft.

Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, and two of his deputies, Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks were arrested by the Texas Rangers in November of 2021 on the charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression, and property theft.

At Traylor-Harris' hearing Thursday, the body cam footage from Banks was played, making the video public information.

The video, captured in January 2021, begins with a button tone and Banks saying, "I got it off."

In the footage you can see the three rummaging through watches, accessories, makeup, cash, and more.

But it was the drugs and paraphernalia that initially tipped off both Tyler police and the District Attorney's office.

Putman said when the office received the drug investigation case, they reviewed the videos taken that day and came across the video from Banks. The tenant was later arrested.

Trials for all three officers are pending. As far as banks, she has agreed to cooperate with law enforcement.

"She may be a potential witness against constable Harris or deputy Holman if they decide they want a trial," Putman said.

If found guilty, Putman said they can face six months to two years behind bars.

"We want prison time," Putman said. "We think that's appropriate given their status as peace officers [and] how they took advantage of their badge."

Traylor-Harris is suspended from his position. However Putnam said he'd like him permanently removed and to prevent them from being peace officers again in the future.

The DA's office said due to COVID-19, courts are backlogged creating longer wait times.