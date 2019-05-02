East Texas native and Texas A&M University regent Tony Buzbee says he attempted to shoot an intruder in his home early Monday morning.

Buzbee, who was born in Atlanta, Texas, says he woke up around 6:00 a.m. to find at least one individual, perhaps two, in his home.

"Also in my home were my son and daughter," Buzbee said in a Facebook post. "Luckily, I was armed, and ran the subject out of my home, and but for the fact my weapon misfired, I would have shot one of them. We are still trying to determine what all these scumbags stole from me, but the most important thing to me is that my kids weren't hurt. We live in a dangerous world. I'm a bit shaken up by this."

Buzbee, a prominent attorney and candidate for Houston mayor, went on to say he didn't feel safe in his own home.

This isn't the first time police have been called to Buzbee's mansion.

According to KHOU, in 2017, a woman named Lindy Lou Layman was arrested for allegedly destroying several expensive pieces of art inside the home.

Layman is accused of pouring liquid onto paintings, tearing paintings off the wall and throwing sculptures across the room, according to Harris County court documents. The damage added up to at least $300,000.

