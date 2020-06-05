TYLER, Texas — The 2020 school year has been unlike any other before.

However, many school districts in Texas are hoping to end the year with some sort of graduation ceremonies for their seniors.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced guidelines Tuesday that gives schools options for graduation ceremonies including virtual ceremonies and vehicle ceremonies. The guidelines also ushers in the possibility for outdoor in-person ceremonies, as long as social distancing is practiced.

"It's a big victory for [seniors] and our school system as school systems across the state of Texas to be able to get these kids a graduation in some form or fashion," Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said.

Since the announcement, schools across the state have been working on graduation plan.

Tyler ISD previously released two possible plans for graduation. Both plans included outdoor graduation ceremonies for the district's high schools, the only difference was the date.

"Yesterday's announcement of June 1 as being the opportunity for urban and suburban school systems to conduct their outdoor graduations that actually kicked us over to plan B," Crawford said.

The dates for the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m. – RISE Academy

Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. – Early College High School (ECHS)

Friday, June 5, 8 p.m. – John Tyler High School

Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. – Robert E. Lee High School

Longview ISD says they are planning for individual ceremonies and a formal gathering at Lobo Field later. The district originally planned their outdoor ceremony on May 29. However, district leaders are meeting to determine a new date.

"We have good choices for our students and the beauty of our plan is that it coincides with what TEA has released," said Elizabeth Ross of Longview ISD.

One of the exceptions to guidelines is for rural counties. For rural counties, outdoor ceremonies may take place as early as May 15.

East Texas School District Graduation Plans: