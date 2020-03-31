WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, according to Northeast Texas Public Health District.

The individual is hospitalized and was exposed due to community spread.

“We were advised today that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in our county, apparently due to community spread," said County Judge Lucy Hebron.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 3

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 3

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 1

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 36, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.