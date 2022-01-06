East Texas facilities desperately call for blood donors as 'critically low' shortage affects area

According to Carter BloodCare’s website, the blood center is in critical need of O+, O- A-, B+, B- and platelet donations.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas communities are facing a significant drop in blood donations as the country goes through the “longest national blood shortage,” putting local patient care at risk in blood transfusion needs.

“We’ve been on a critical low, and as of (Tuesday), we have less than a one day supply… We’re not collecting enough to meet tomorrow’s needs. We’re out, we need people to come out and donate,” said Clinton McCoy, Director of Mobile Recruitment and Regional Operations. McCoy organizes blood drives and handles the distribution of blood to partners for Carter BloodCare in East Texas.

Essentially, if there was a mass accident, there is not enough blood for those who need blood transfusions right now, McCoy said. With January being National Blood Donor month, blood centers across the area are emphasizing the public to make a difference by donating blood or hosting a blood drive.

“In all honesty, ever since the pandemic hit, we’ve been in a blood shortage… Right now, doctors and patients have to have that conversation of, ‘Who is going to receive the unit of blood that we have on our shelves?’ It breaks my heart just to think we have to have those conversations. It shouldn’t be like that,” McCoy said.

According to McCoy, Carter BloodCare supplies all hospitals in East Texas for 100 percent of their transfusion needs, staying local to the community.

“Whether you’re donating in Paris, Jacksonville, Palestine, Marshall, wherever we’re running to, the hospitals in all of East Texas order their blood from our production and distribution here in Tyler,” McCoy said.

During National Blood Donor month, the nonprofit blood center is urging donors to give blood at least twice in 2022 to save the lives of those within the community.

McCoy recommends donating blood at least once every season, and added if everyone donated two to three times a year, shortages would be rare. Others can donate four to five times a year.

About 40 to 50 percent of the population is eligible to donate blood. Donors must feel well and healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 16 years of age with a parental consent form. Those over 16 may donate with a photo ID.