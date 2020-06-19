LUFKIN, Texas — One person died after a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in Lufkin, police said.

The crash happened at around 11:15 a.m. on Pershing Avenue, near Texas 287.

Police say the driver of a Dodge pickup truck was driving recklessly north on Old Union Road at about 100 mph. The driver continued onto Pershing Avenue and did not stop at the Bynum Street intersection.

Police the pickup rear-ended a Kia Sorento. A Mitsubishi Outlande was also hit in the crash.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two of the three people inside the Sorento were also taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was not injured and drove away from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.