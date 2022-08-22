OFFICIALS: 144,000 gallons of wastewater spills in Marshall

The spill was located on Monday, Aug. 15, around 4:30 0 p.m. in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Rd.

The City of Marshall has fixed a pipe after about 144,000 gallons of wastewater spilled.

The spill was located on Monday, Aug. 15, around 4:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Rd.

The spill was leaking from a 21” Clay Tile pipe that had busted in the West side of 8-mile Creek encased in concrete," officials said. "The city crew immediately started flushing the area with potable water from a fire hydrant and also added granular chlorine to dilute the wastewater. City crews had to bust concrete from the side walls and work around a Kinder Morgan gas line in order to get to the sewer main.

The sewer main was repaired on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m. After a 9’ section of pipe was removed/replaced, fittings to connect the new section of pipe were not available, so crews were able to make parts to connect the pipes together.

"An estimated 144,000 gallons ‘of discharge of Wastewater occurred from the spill an estimated 350,000 of potable water was flushed along with granular chlorine added for disinfection," the city said. "This spill was contained to 8-mile creek and meets the conditions of the T.C.E.Q. Rules & Regulations chapter 319.301 - 319.303. The owner of a facility through its responsible individual must notify appropriate local government officials and the local media whenever one of the following types of spills."