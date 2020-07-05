TYLER, Texas — Eight inmates and 16 employees at the North Jail Facility at the Smith County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. The jail also reported the first positive COVID-19 test at the Central Jail Facility.

According to Sheriff Larry Smith, the initial case came from a North Jail employee who became sick at work and later tested positive for the virus. The employee has since returned to the job after testing negative twice for the virus.

The virus later spread to other employees and inmates as well.

Judge Nathaniel Moran and Sheriff Smith decided to test all employees of the North Jail Facility beginning Tuesday morning. Five employees tested during that time were positive but asymptomatic.

There are still three inmates and six officers waiting for results of their tests.

All inmates at the North Jail Facility are also being tested with help from the State of Texas Assistance Request. Testing will begin in the next 48 hours.

An employee with the Central Jail Facility tested positive for the virus as well. Sheriff Smith says they are taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus.