HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 25-year-old woman.

According to the sheriff's office, Brenda Lizbeth Montanez was first reported missing Sunday, Jan. 7 in the Log Cabin area. The sheriff's office says she was driving a 4-door maroon Mazda with license plate number CZW-4001.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Montanez is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'0''.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse is asking anyone with information about a missing woman last seen in Log Cabin to contact his Office at 903-675-5128.

Along with Henderson County deputies, Log Cabin Police, the Henderson Co. District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers are also searching for Montanez.

“We all want to see her quickly found, and I am hoping that once again the people of this County will answer the call and provide us with any information that could help in this all-out search,” Sheriff Hillhouse said.