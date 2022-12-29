J-Star Ministries asks for donations to help Jefferson man who lost everything in house fire

Carver needs a $200 light deposit and $100 water deposit. He wears size 8 shoes, large shirts and size 32W x 30L pants.

JEFFERSON, Texas — J-Star Ministries in Longview is asking for help to gather supplies for a Jefferson man who lost his home in a fire two days before Christmas.

Patrick Johnson, owner of J-Star Ministries, said in a Facebook post Richard Craver lost everything and while he works to get set up in a new place he needs money, clothing and other items.

