LIST: Cooling centers open amid power outages after severe storms across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — After severe weather led to thousands of power outages across East Texas, several cooling centers have opened up to keep people out of the rising heat.
Here is a list that could help those who are without power:
Wood County
- Carroll Green Civic Center in Quitman (602 McAllister St.). Water will be available.
- Hawkins Fire Department (389 Blackbourn St.); Breakfast will be served starting at 7 a.m. June 17; the Texas Farm Bureau will feed the Hawkins community chicken strips and burgers at the pavilion for free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.
- Winnsboro Fire Department (501 S Main St.)
Marion County
- Jefferson Visitor Center (305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18
Titus County
- Mt. Pleasant Civic Center, located at 1800 N. Jefferson, will be open from noon to 9:30 p.m. through at least Tuesday, June 20.
Upshur County
- The Gilmer Civic Center will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (June 17) and Sunday (June 18); Water and ready-to-eat meals will be available. People will also be able to charge their cell phones.
Morris County
- Cooling center at the Lone Star fire station, located at 201 West Industrial in Lone Star. Water will be available as well.
- Daingerfield Church of Christ, located at 818 West W M Watson Boulevard in Daingerfield, will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17 for breakfast and charging of electronics.
CBS19 will be update this list as more information comes in and changes.