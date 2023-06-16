LIST: Cooling centers open amid power outages after severe storms across East Texas

Check out this list that could help those who are without power.

TYLER, Texas — After severe weather led to thousands of power outages across East Texas, several cooling centers have opened up to keep people out of the rising heat.

Here is a list that could help those who are without power:

Wood County

Carroll Green Civic Center in Quitman (602 McAllister St.). Water will be available.

Hawkins Fire Department (389 Blackbourn St.); Breakfast will be served starting at 7 a.m. June 17; the Texas Farm Bureau will feed the Hawkins community chicken strips and burgers at the pavilion for free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

Winnsboro Fire Department (501 S Main St.)

Marion County

Jefferson Visitor Center (305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18

Titus County

Mt. Pleasant Civic Center, located at 1800 N. Jefferson, will be open from noon to 9:30 p.m. through at least Tuesday, June 20.

Upshur County

The Gilmer Civic Center will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (June 17) and Sunday (June 18); Water and ready-to-eat meals will be available. People will also be able to charge their cell phones.

Morris County

Cooling center at the Lone Star fire station, located at 201 West Industrial in Lone Star. Water will be available as well.

Daingerfield Church of Christ, located at 818 West W M Watson Boulevard in Daingerfield, will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17 for breakfast and charging of electronics.