East Texas man dead after 2-vehicle accident in Camp County

The investigation is ongoing.

CAMP COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Camp County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officials responded to a crash on Highway 271, just north of Pittsburg.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed a semi, driven by Edward Salazar, 59, of Kilgore, was traveling north on Hwy. 271 in the outside lane. Officials say at the same time, a passenger car, driven by Luis Arellano Velazquez, 23, of Hughes Springs, was also traveling north on the highway.

DPS says Velazquez failed to control his speed and drove into the back of the semi's trailer.

Velazquez was taken to a Pittsburg hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Salazar was not injured in the crash.