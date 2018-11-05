The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is warning people in their area about a new phone scam in which a caller claiming to be associated with the Publishers Clearing House

The caller also says they work for Mega Millions and tells people that they have won millions of dollars.

They then claim that they have paid most of the taxes on it, but you have to pay a percentage of those taxes.

After informing someone about their "winnings", the caller asks that they conduct a wire transfer of money or to put money on a prepaid card.

In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff's office is warning that the caller "will sound very convincing," but If anyone who calls and asks you to send them money is a scammer.

Deputies are telling the public to never give out personal information, and always confirm who is on the phone.

