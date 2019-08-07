TYLER, Texas —

The Tyler Police Department has issued a SILVER ALERT for a missing man.

According to the TPD, Andrew Scott Yelverton, 65, has dementia and ercently moved to Tyler from Katy. He was last seen driving a gray Subaru Impreza, with a Texas Handicap License Plate number 8LL-RX, from his residence on Old Omen Road around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

He stands 5'10" and weighs around 145 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a gold t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you come in contact with Yelverton or his vehicle, please contact the TP or your local law enforcement agency.