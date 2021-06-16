What you need to know about Texas' new permitless carry law

Texas is now the most populous state to enact constitutional carry.

DALLAS — Texans over the age of 21 with a clean record are now allowed to carry handguns without a license or training.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1927 into law back in mid-June, eliminating the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they're not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun. You also won't have to be fingerprinted.

While the Texas Department of Public Safety is required to offer a free, online course in gun safety, no one is required to take it.

Now, the new law doesn't change eligibility for gun ownership. Anyone who wants to own a handgun in Texas, must be at least 21 years old and cannot have served a sentence for a felony or domestic violence convictions.

It also does not change where guns are banned in the state, including:

polling places

airports

hospitals

schools

jails and prisons

bars

sporting events