What you need to know about Texas' new permitless carry law

DALLAS — Texans over the age of 21 with a clean record are now allowed to carry handguns without a license or training.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1927 into law back in mid-June, eliminating the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they're not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun. You also won't have to be fingerprinted.
While the Texas Department of Public Safety is required to offer a free, online course in gun safety, no one is required to take it.
Now, the new law doesn't change eligibility for gun ownership. Anyone who wants to own a handgun in Texas, must be at least 21 years old and cannot have served a sentence for a felony or domestic violence convictions.
It also does not change where guns are banned in the state, including:
- polling places
- airports
- hospitals
- schools
- jails and prisons
- bars
- sporting events
According to ProCon.org, Texas is one of 19 states with a similar law. Texas, however, is now the most populous state to enact permitless carry.