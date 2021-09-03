WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scoreboard

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 2 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you highlights and scores from all across the Piney Woods.
SCORES - FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Tenaha 28 - Arp 28 (4Q)
Hughes Springs 8 - Harmony 20 (FINAL)
Tyler Legacy 62 - Tyler High 41 (4Q)
Lufkin 22 - Nacogdoches 16 (FINAL)
Wills Point 11 - Mineola 42 (3Q)
Malakoff 24 - Van 33 (FINAL)
Henderson 14 - Gilmer 50 (FINAL)
Brook Hill 17 - Spring Hill 21 (4Q)
Daingerfield 20 - Tatum 35 (4Q)
Cornerstone 14 - Carthage 42 (4Q)
Jefferson 23 - Center 14 (4Q)
Waxahachie Life 7 - Athens 40 (FINAL)
Fairfield 28 - Brownsboro 31 (4Q)
Rusk 47 - Crockett 21 (FINAL)
Royse City 27 - Whitehouse 13 (4Q)
Kilgore 42 - Hallsville 27 (4Q)
Marshall 0 - Longview 14 (FINAL)
Lindale 28 - Pine Tree 29 (4Q)
Palestine 44 - Jacksonville 7 (3Q)
Livingston 15 - Chapel Hill 28 (3Q)
New Diana 17 - Redwater 54 (4Q)
Bullard 14 - Caddo Mills 44 (4Q)
Winona 0 - Frankston 39 (3Q)
Ore City 16 - White Oak 42 (4Q)
Sabine 27 - West Rusk 48 (34Q)
Troup 27 - Carlisle 26 (4Q)