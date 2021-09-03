x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scoreboard

Catch Under the Lights on CBS19 at 10:15 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. on The CW.

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 2 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you highlights and scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Tenaha 28 - Arp 28 (4Q)

Hughes Springs 8 - Harmony 20 (FINAL)

Tyler Legacy 62 - Tyler High 41 (4Q)

Lufkin 22 - Nacogdoches 16 (FINAL)

Wills Point 11 - Mineola 42 (3Q)

Malakoff 24 - Van 33 (FINAL)

Henderson 14 - Gilmer 50 (FINAL)

Brook Hill 17 - Spring Hill 21 (4Q)

Daingerfield 20 - Tatum 35 (4Q)

Cornerstone 14 - Carthage 42 (4Q)

Jefferson 23 - Center 14 (4Q)

Waxahachie Life 7 - Athens 40 (FINAL)

Fairfield 28 - Brownsboro 31 (4Q)

Rusk 47 - Crockett 21 (FINAL)

Royse City 27 - Whitehouse 13 (4Q)

Kilgore 42 - Hallsville 27 (4Q)

Marshall 0 - Longview 14 (FINAL)

Lindale 28 - Pine Tree 29 (4Q)

Palestine 44 - Jacksonville 7 (3Q)

Livingston 15 - Chapel Hill 28 (3Q)

New Diana 17 - Redwater 54 (4Q)

Bullard 14 - Caddo Mills 44 (4Q)

Winona 0 - Frankston 39 (3Q)

Ore City 16 - White Oak 42 (4Q)

Sabine 27 - West Rusk 48 (34Q)

Troup 27 - Carlisle 26 (4Q)

    

Related Articles