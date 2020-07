Bond had not yet been set Thursday morning.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Topher James Stout, 40, was booked at 6:33 a.m. into the Gregg County Jail on the charge, according to jail records. Bond had not yet been set Thursday morning.

Details about events surrounding his arrest were unavailable early Thursday.