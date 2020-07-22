Everything coming and leaving Netflix in August 2020

WASHINGTON — Netflix has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming site in August, offering users more ways to fill free time they may have from those summer plans canceled by the coronavirus.
The August list includes new seasons of "Rita" and "Stranger," along with "Glow Up," "Lucifer" and "Glitch Techs." There's also a new slate of comedy specials featuring Rob Schneider and Sam Jay. The summer adventures of Avatar also continue this summer with "The Legend of Korra" series coming to the platform on August 14.
A new Netflix Documentary called "World's Most Wanted" will be released at the beginning of the month showing how heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. It profiles five of the world’s most wanted.
And later on in August, the epic musical "Les Misérables" featuring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway will be released to subscribers.
But with all the new content arriving in August, also comes a host of departures. All three "The Karate Kid" movies will leave Netflix on August 30, along with "Groundhog Day."
You can see a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August below.
Coming to Netflix in Aug. 2020
August 1
A Knight's Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 2
Almost Love
Connected -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 3
Immigration Nation -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 4
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
August 5
Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
World's Most Wanted -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 6
The Rain: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods -- NETFLIX ANIME
August 7
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Berlin, Berlin -- NETFLIX FILM
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! Germany -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tiny Creatures -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Work It -- NETFLIX FILM
August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
August 10
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nightcrawler
August 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
August 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl -- NETFLIX FILM
August 14
3%: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El robo del siglo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fearless -- NETFLIX FILM
Glow Up: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Project Power -- NETFLIX FILM
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Teenage Bounty Hunters -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 15
Rita: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stranger: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
August 17
Drunk Parents
The video game monster hunters are back for another season.
August 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind -- NETFLIX FILM
DeMarcus Family Rules -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
High Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 20
Biohackers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Kisser
Great Pretender -- NETFLIX ANIME
August 21
Alien TV
Fuego negro -- NETFLIX FILM
Hoops -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lucifer: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sleepover -- NETFLIX FILM
August 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
Emily's Wonder Lab -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Trinkets: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The teen shoplifters are back for another season.
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La venganza de Analía -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Million Dollar Beach House -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rising Phoenix -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
August 28
All Together Now -- NETFLIX FILM
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER: Released -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins -- NETFLIX FILM
August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Leaving Netflix in Aug.2020
August 1
Skins: Vol. 1-7
August 3
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
August 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
August 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
August 18
The Incident
August 19
Some Kind of Beautiful
August 20
Bad Rap
August 21
Just Go With It
August 23
Fanatic
August 25
Blue Is the Warmest Color
August 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
August 31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child's Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day