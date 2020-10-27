Smith County to improve 3 heavily traveled roads

Smith County is getting ready to start two road bond projects in November that will improve three heavily traveled county roads.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Weather and an increase in drivers on Smith County's roads have led to wear and tear which the county has been working to address through the 2017 Road Bond Package. The $39.5 million bond was approved by voters for major road and bridge improvements for the next three to four years.

Smith County Engineer Frank Davis says so far more than 100 miles of roads have received an upgrade. Now, the county is looking at its next set of projects.

The Smith County Commissioners approved a construction contract Oct. 20 for Lake Placid, Dean and Mixon roads.

"These roads are heavily traveled, they're collectors for those areas," Davis explained. "So there's a lot of traffic typically in the morning hours and in the evening."

Lake Placid was improved two years ago by the county, and the Texas Department of Transportation installed a bridge before County Road 1125 last year. The construction will pick up where it left off for 4.5 miles until CR 1141 just past the Toll 49 bridge.

"We'll replace a large cross culvert and also we're widening the roadway and stabilizing the base material," he said. "Then we'll overlay that entire section with new asphalt."

Greenbriar Road will see similar improvements from State Highway 155 to Lake Placid. Davis says the county is also hoping to work on the Greenbriar and Lake Placid intersection.

About one mile of Dean Road, also known as CR 1141, will also see enhancements from CR 1135 to CR 1140.

"Since Toll 49 came in, that cut off some other connection roads in the area, so this is a road that has some pavement issues to it," Davis said. "They're going to widen it a little bit and a new surface will be put on it."

Over near Troup, 3.1 miles of Mixon Road from Highway 110 to the Cherokee County line will be widened, stabilized, and repaved.

"We've had several accidents in that area, so we're adding some safety features," he said. "We're going to put some additional guard rails and a curb."