House Bill 4150, also known as the "William Thomas Heath Power Line Safety Act," which relates to safety and inspection reporting requirements for certain utilities, was originally filed by Representative Chris Paddie in March. The bill passed in the House of Representatives on May 3.

Joint authors of the bill include:

Rep. Jay Dean

Rep. Travis Clardy

Rep Richard Raymond

Rep. Trent Ashby

Senator Bryan Hughes serves as a sponsor of the bill.

On August 5, 2017, a boy scouts were sailing along Lake O' the Pines when their catamaran came in contact with a power line in the Alley Creek area of the lake.

"The families were really looking for an opportunity for something good to really come out of such a horrible tragedy," Rep. Paddie said in a March 2019 interview with CBS19. "And so, through discussions with them and with utilities, as well, we discovered that there was a need, at a minimum, to talk about reporting as it relates to public safety and then, hopefully it'll be a way to increase awareness."

Will Brannon, 17, and Heath Faucheux, 16, died at the scene. Thomas Larry, 11, was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

Thirty-five years prior, Jerry Irwin, of Longview, died after the mast of his sailboat hit a live wire at the lake, not far from where the scouts' accident occurred.

The Army Corps of Engineers says the lines the scouts' catamaran hit have now been buried under the lake.

Under the HB 4150, utilities that own or operate transmission or distribution assets would be required to complete a report to be submitted to the Public Utility Commission of Texas by May 1 of each year, starting in 2020.

The report would include the percentage of lines inspected in both the prior and current year by the utility. In addition, any incidents of non-compliance reported by the public or employees of the utility.