Kilgore College set to honor school's first Black quarterback

Dr. George Woodrow was the first Black quarterback at Kilgore College and he's set be inducted into the Kilgore College Athletic Hall of Fame in October.

KILGORE, Texas — Super Bowl LVII made history and put a spotlight on Black quarterbacks like never before. For the first time in its storied past, the NFL was center stage to two Black quarterbacks going head to head: Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes II.

Less than two months later, Kilgore College is reminded of its history after the school's first Black quarterback, Dr. George Woodrow, returned to campus 55 year later.

"I started all 10 games and I was unanimous first-team all conference," Woodrow said. "I told them I was the Patrick Mahomes, before Patrick Mahomes. I wasn't a running quarterback, I threw the ball and I had all the throws. I could throw the short pass, the medium pass and the deep pass."

Dr. Woodrow's passes have traveled from generation to generation. The retired educator was shocked to find out he would be greeted by the school’s first Black head football coach and the first Black female athletic director -- a sign that times have truly changed.

"I must say that even 55 years ago, Kilgore College was a trailblazer, and I'm an example of that," Woodrow said. "You just didn't play African American quarterbacks in 1968.”

Woodrow led the Rangers to become co-conference champions in 1968. More than 50 years later, the torch has passed as Coach Willie Gooden’s team is now the reigning conference champion.

"It's just awesome to have him down and it's awesome for him to be a part of this program," Coach Gooden said. "It makes me be appreciative again, as the first black head coach here for sure."

After Kilgore College, Woodrow became an educator. After receiving his doctorate, he served as a Dallas-area principal, an assistant superintendent, and an assistant professor while publishing three books.

"He definitely set the tone made a difference," Courtney Pruitt said, Kilgore's first Black female athletic director. "Him being the first African American quarterback here at Kilgore College, allowed Coach Gooden and myself to serve in the capacity that we do here at the college.”

Dr. Woodrow toured the campus Monday, but the real honor comes in October.

"We're going to roll out to the carpet and I can't wait for him to see what we have in store,” Pruitt said.