Ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson to join Texas Longhorns staff: Report

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns fans will recognize a new face reportedly joining Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff: ex-TCU head coach Gary Patterson.

Horns247.com first reported Patterson's hiring and ESPN has confirmed those reports, as well.

Those who attended Tuesday's Longhorns men's basketball game against Kansas State might have caught a glimpse of Patterson, who was seen chatting with Athletic Director Chris Del Conte in the stands while donning a white Longhorns pullover.

Patterson's role on Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff has been reported to be an off-field role: "special assistant to the head coach." Patterson and TCU mutually agreed to part ways back in November 2021.

Patterson's hiring at UT will likely come to the pleasure of Longhorns fans, seeing that Patterson-led TCU squads have had their way with the burnt orange and white. He had a 7-3 record against Texas since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

If you can't beat 'em ... join 'em? Or get them to join you? You get the gist. Regardless, Patterson's parting with TCU opened up the doors for Texas to bolster its staff, and it looks like it's working.

Patterson, who is revered for his teams' defensive prowess, will be needed to help fix a UT defense that ranked 99th nationally in scoring defense (31.1 points per game) and 100th in total defense (425.6 yards per game) a year ago. He joins a Longhorns team looking to bounce back from a 5-7 record in Sarkisian's first season as head coach.