Dallas Cowboys unveil new food items and concessions for home games at AT&T Stadium this season

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cowboys fans may be hungry for another Super Bowl, but the folks at AT&T Stadium just hope they're hungry, period.
Earlier this week -- and ahead of the first home game of the season -- the Dallas Cowboys unveiled nine new food items will be available for purchase at AT&T Stadium this season.
Check out the team's descriptions of each new food time below, along with where along the AT&T Stadium concourses you can find each of these treats:
- The Birria Quesadilla
- Slow-cooked beef marinated in Mexican spices, creamy pepperjack and Oaxaca cheeses, grilled inside of a 17-inch flour tortilla, served with savory Birria consommé.
- Available at: Al Pastor Carts (Upper Concourse Sections 408 & 438) and Vaqueros Stands (Main Concourse Sections 204 and 229, Upper Concourse Sections 416 & 446)
- The Lineman Burrito
- A 17-inch flour tortilla filled with the famous Cowboys Mac n Cheese, in-house smoked brisket, jalapeño pepperjack sausage, pico de gallo and housemade candied jalapeños.
- Available at: Papa John’s Stands (Main Concourse Sections 201 & 226, Upper Concourse Sections 413 & 444)
- Flamin’ Hot Cheetos® Elote
- A twist on a classic street food favorite with sweet corn topped with crema, cotija cheese, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
- Available at: Al Pastor Carts (Upper Concourse Sections 408 & 438) and Vaqueros Stands (Main Concourse Sections 204 and 229, Upper Concourse Sections 416 & 446)
- The BBQ Dog
- A Nathan’s All Beef hot dog served in a brioche bun and topped with Bent Buckle smoked brisket, fried onions, candied jalapeños and drizzled with our famous BBQ sauce.
- Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219 & 245
- The BLT Dog
- All the classics of the iconic sandwich served alongside a Nathan’s All Beef hot dog served on a brioche bun.
- Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219 & 245
- The NY Onion Dog
A Nathans’s All Beef hot dog served in a brioche bun and topped with New York style grilled onions and pico de gallo.
- Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219 & 245
- Fritos® Brisket Mac n Cheese Balls
- House-smoked Bent Buckle brisket and famous Cowboy’s Mac n Cheese breaded with BBQ Fritos and fried, served on a bed of Mac, drizzled with sour cream and topped with green onions.
- Available at: Main CRISP Stands Sections 218 & 243
- Brisket Mac n Cheese Bowl
- A new addition based on one of our most popular fan requests. A bowl of the famous Cowboy’s Mac n Cheese, loaded with house smoked brisket and topped with jalapenos and bbq sauce.
- Available at: All Bent Buckle Carts (Main North Club, Main South Club, Silver North Club, Silver South Club, Upper Concourse Sections 410 & 450)
- Turkey Bacon Hoagie
- A classic turkey sandwich loaded with bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato, with house made bacon jam aioli served on an Italian herb hoagie baked exclusively for the Dallas Cowboys by a local bakery.
- Available at: Sandwich Carts in the Main North Club and Main South Club
Dallas' home opener is against the New York Jets on Sept. 17.
