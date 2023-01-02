Houston's own Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour

HOUSTON — Before sunrise Wednesday, Queen Bey had the hive buzzing with a special announcement.
Subtly on her Instagram, Beyonce announced her "Renaissance" world tour, which will make two stops in Texas, including Houston, of course.
The tour kicks off May 10 in Sweeden. She will make a stop in Dallas on Sept. 21 and Houston on Sept. 23.
Hold your horses, hive, not everyone can purchase tickets just yet. According to Live Nation, verified fan registration opened for North American dates a few hours after the announcement. Citi Cardmembers, Verizon Up and BeyHive Members will have additional access to presales.
"Renaissance" was the pop icon's seventh studio album, coming out in July of last year to rave reviews.
Buzz and speculation for the tour have been building for months, with the "You Won't Break My Soul" singer apparently auctioning an expensive concert ticket package during an October charity event.
Listen to Beyonce's "Renaissance" playlist as you peruse the tour dates below.
**Warning some songs contain explicit lyrics**
Here's a full list of stops on the "Renaissance" world tour:
May 10
STOCKHOLM, SE
FRIENDS ARENA
May 14
BRUSSELS, BE
BAUDOIN STADIUM
May 17
CARDIFF, UK
PRINCIPALITY STADIUM
May 20
EDINBURGH, UK
MURRAYFIELD
May 23
SUNDERLAND, UK
STADIUM OF LIGHT
May 26
PARIS, FR
STADE DE FRANCE
May 29
LONDON, UK
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
May 30
LONDON, UK
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
June 2
LONDON, UK
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
June 6
LYON, FR
GROUPAMA STADIUM
June 8
BARCELONA, SP
OLYMPIC STADIUM
June 11
MARSEILLE, FR
ORANGE VÉLODROME
June 15
COLOGNE, DE
RHEINENERGIESTADION
June 17
AMSTERDAM, NL
JC ARENA
June 18
AMSTERDAM, NL
JC ARENA
June 21
HAMBURG, DE
VOLKSPARKSTADION
June 24
FRANKFURT, DE
DEUTSCHE BANK PARK
June 27
WARSAW, PL
PGE NARDOWY
July 8
TORONTO, CA
ROGERS CENTRE
July 9
TORONTO, CA
ROGERS CENTRE
July 12
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
July 15
NASHVILLE, TN
NISSAN STADIUM
July 18
LOUISVILLE, KY
CARDINAL STADIUM
July 20
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
HUNTINGTON BANK STADIUM
July 22
CHICAGO, IL
SOLDIER FIELD
July 26
DETROIT, MI
FORD FIELD
July 29
NEW YORK, NY
METLIFE STADIUM
July 30
NEW YORK, NY
METLIFE STADIUM
Aug. 1
BOSTON, MA
GILLETTE STADIUM
Aug. 3
PITTSBURGH, PA
HEINZ FIELD
Aug. 5
WASHINGTON, DC
FEDEX FIELD
Aug. 9
CHARLOTTE, NC
BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM
Aug. 11
ATLANTA, GA
MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM
Aug. 16
TAMPA, FL
RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM
Aug. 18
MIAMI, FL
HARD ROCK STADIUM
Aug. 21
ST. LOUIS, MI
DOME AT AMERICAS CENTER
Aug. 24
PHOENIX, AZ
STATE FARM STADIUM
Aug. 26
LAS VEGAS, NV
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Aug. 30
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LEVI'S STADIUM
Sept. 2
LOS ANGELES, CA
SOFI STADIUM
Sept. 3
LOS ANGELES, CA
SOFI STADIUM
Sept. 11
VANCOUVER, CA
BC PLACE
Sept. 13
SEATTLE, WA
LUMEN FIELD
Sept. 18
KANSAS CITY, KS
ARROWHEAD STADIUM
Sept. 21
DALLAS, TX
AT&T STADIUM
Sept. 23
HOUSTON, TX
NRG STADIUM
Sept. 27
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CAESARS SUPERDOME
While on tour, the BeyGOOD initiative Beyonce founded in 2013 to support people and programs around the world will continue. BeyGOOD focuses on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, opportunities for internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship, according to a LiveNation release.
BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs in various cities along the tour through Black Parade Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and services with global partners to promote business sustainability. The organization will support 1,000 small businesses with a $1M commitment.
In 10 cities along the tour, BeyGOOD will give money to universities to be awarded as scholarships to college and university students. Each school will be given $1000,000 and will select the recipients, the release said. BeyGOOD plans to give $1M in scholarships during the tour.