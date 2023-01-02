Houston's own Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour

Queen Bey will make two Texas stops in her birthday month.

HOUSTON — Before sunrise Wednesday, Queen Bey had the hive buzzing with a special announcement.

Subtly on her Instagram, Beyonce announced her "Renaissance" world tour, which will make two stops in Texas, including Houston, of course.

The tour kicks off May 10 in Sweeden. She will make a stop in Dallas on Sept. 21 and Houston on Sept. 23.

Hold your horses, hive, not everyone can purchase tickets just yet. According to Live Nation, verified fan registration opened for North American dates a few hours after the announcement. Citi Cardmembers, Verizon Up and BeyHive Members will have additional access to presales.

"Renaissance" was the pop icon's seventh studio album, coming out in July of last year to rave reviews.

Buzz and speculation for the tour have been building for months, with the "You Won't Break My Soul" singer apparently auctioning an expensive concert ticket package during an October charity event.

Here's a full list of stops on the "Renaissance" world tour:

May 10

STOCKHOLM, SE

FRIENDS ARENA

May 14

BRUSSELS, BE

BAUDOIN STADIUM

May 17

CARDIFF, UK

PRINCIPALITY STADIUM

May 20

EDINBURGH, UK

MURRAYFIELD

May 23

SUNDERLAND, UK

STADIUM OF LIGHT

May 26

PARIS, FR

STADE DE FRANCE

May 29

LONDON, UK

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

May 30

LONDON, UK

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

June 2

LONDON, UK

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

June 6

LYON, FR

GROUPAMA STADIUM

June 8

BARCELONA, SP

OLYMPIC STADIUM

June 11

MARSEILLE, FR

ORANGE VÉLODROME

June 15

COLOGNE, DE

RHEINENERGIESTADION

June 17

AMSTERDAM, NL

JC ARENA

June 18

AMSTERDAM, NL

JC ARENA

June 21

HAMBURG, DE

VOLKSPARKSTADION

June 24

FRANKFURT, DE

DEUTSCHE BANK PARK

June 27

WARSAW, PL

PGE NARDOWY

July 8

TORONTO, CA

ROGERS CENTRE

July 9

TORONTO, CA

ROGERS CENTRE

July 12

PHILADELPHIA, PA

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

July 15

NASHVILLE, TN

NISSAN STADIUM

July 18

LOUISVILLE, KY

CARDINAL STADIUM

July 20

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

HUNTINGTON BANK STADIUM

July 22

CHICAGO, IL

SOLDIER FIELD

July 26

DETROIT, MI

FORD FIELD

July 29

NEW YORK, NY

METLIFE STADIUM

July 30

NEW YORK, NY

METLIFE STADIUM

Aug. 1

BOSTON, MA

GILLETTE STADIUM

Aug. 3

PITTSBURGH, PA

HEINZ FIELD

Aug. 5

WASHINGTON, DC

FEDEX FIELD

Aug. 9

CHARLOTTE, NC

BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM

Aug. 11

ATLANTA, GA

MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM

Aug. 16

TAMPA, FL

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Aug. 18

MIAMI, FL

HARD ROCK STADIUM

Aug. 21

ST. LOUIS, MI

DOME AT AMERICAS CENTER

Aug. 24

PHOENIX, AZ

STATE FARM STADIUM

Aug. 26

LAS VEGAS, NV

ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Aug. 30

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

LEVI'S STADIUM

Sept. 2

LOS ANGELES, CA

SOFI STADIUM

Sept. 3

LOS ANGELES, CA

SOFI STADIUM

Sept. 11

VANCOUVER, CA

BC PLACE

Sept. 13

SEATTLE, WA

LUMEN FIELD

Sept. 18

KANSAS CITY, KS

ARROWHEAD STADIUM

Sept. 21

DALLAS, TX

AT&T STADIUM

Sept. 23

HOUSTON, TX

NRG STADIUM

Sept. 27

NEW ORLEANS, LA

CAESARS SUPERDOME

While on tour, the BeyGOOD initiative Beyonce founded in 2013 to support people and programs around the world will continue. BeyGOOD focuses on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, opportunities for internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship, according to a LiveNation release.

BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs in various cities along the tour through Black Parade Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and services with global partners to promote business sustainability. The organization will support 1,000 small businesses with a $1M commitment.