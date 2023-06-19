Thousands join Opal Lee for annual Juneteenth march in Fort Worth

Opal Lee, 96, pushed for more than a decade to turn Juneteenth into a national holiday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thousands in Fort Worth came together for the city’s annual Juneteenth march led by Opal Lee, one of the central figures in creating what is now a national holiday.

Lee is known as an activist and the "Grandmother of Juneteenth." Her annual Fort Worth walk marches two and a half miles to mark the two and a half years between the Emancipation Proclamation and news of freedom reaching the shores of Galveston on June 19, 1865.

Lee is a former educator and describes herself first as a teacher.

“If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love and it’s up to us to make that change,” Lee said before the Monday march. “It’s not going to happen in a day.”

Even at 96 and in a heat index well above 100, Ms. Opal marched most of the way, hopping on a golf cart afterward.

“More has to be done,” Lee said. “More people need to be aware of the significance of Juneteenth.”

People of all races marched together, some singing and dancing, others bringing children they hope to teach about the day’s significance.

“We want to take part of the journey, the journey of knowledge, the journey of the walk and just be positive about it,” Tomeka Thomas, who came for the march, said.

“It’s taken a minute for all of the U.S. to catch up on this holiday and the significance for us,” Dasondria Kirk said.

Lee grew up celebrating the holiday as a child in Marshall, Texas, until her family moved to Fort Worth. In 1939, a white mob burned down her family’s home at the corner of New York Avenue and East Annie Street. The date was June 19.

For years, Opal Lee pushed for national recognition for Juneteenth, which was already a state holiday.

She racked up 1.5 million signatures on an online petition and found an ally in U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) who was also on hand for the walk Monday.

“It’s also an opportunity for reconciliation,” Cornyn said. “There are too many people who want to drive us apart, but this is something we ought to come together on.”

“It’s taken this long to have the movement. I think Ms. Opal Lee has worked really hard,” Morgan Lucas said.

Lee said she’s impressed with the growth of the holiday which became nationally recognized for the first time in 2021. The lifelong educator believes true freedom means freedom from joblessness, homelessness or lack of healthcare. Her lesson Monday was that there’s still a long way to go.