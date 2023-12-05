Mex-Tex Family Fiesta returns for 36th year

The event will be held on June 10 from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Centennial Park.

MIDLAND, Texas — A taste of Hispanic culture is coming to Midland.

The 36th annual Mex-Tex Family Fiesta was announced Friday by the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The event will feature live music and a corn hole tournament, along with a menudo and fajita cookoff.

The cookoffs will be separated by skill level, one for professionals and another for amateurs.

The chamber hopes the music and food will give Midland a taste of Hispanic and Tejano culture.

"Midland is becoming more and more Latino,” said MHCC Executive Director Luis Sanchez. “So we want people to understand what our culture is and what our background is. And just to invite people to have a taste as to what Latinos are. A menudo cookoff, a fajita cookoff, we have Latino music, we'll have mariachi, so just bringing the culture to Midland."