Rock icons Pearl Jam announce first North Texas shows in 10 years -- and first-ever Fort Worth shows

The grunge icons will perform a pair of shows at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena in September.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video at the top of this story originally aired on October 31, 2018.

Son, have I got a little story for you: The iconic grunge act Pearl Jam is back on the road and touring -- and, for the first time in a decade, the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be making a stop to perform in North Texas.

In yet another big score for the 14,000-capacity Dickies Arena, the Seattle favorites will perform two shows in Fort Worth, on Wednesday, September 13, and on Friday, September 15.

The band last performed in North Texas on Friday, November 15, 2013, when it stopped off at Dallas' American Airlines Center. According to the band's own tour history documentation on its website, the upcoming September shows will be the band's first-ever in Fort Worth.

While it's been a minute since Pearl Jam made an appearance in Dallas-Fort Worth, the band boasts a number of noteworthy connections to the region. "Jeremy," one of the band's biggest hits, is based on the story of a 1991 tragedy at Richardson High School. Mesquite-sprung drummer Dave Abbruzzese, meanwhile, played percussion for the band from 1991 to 1994, and recorded drums for the band's second studio album, Vs., which was released in 1993.

Members of the band's Ten Club fan club are eligible for presale tickets as of Wednesday, April 19.

The general public can purchase tickets as of noon on Thursday, April 20, through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan service, which requires advance registration for would-be buyers to use and is meant to guarantee that all purchases are non-transferable. That offering ends on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m.

While Pearl Jam has a contentious history with Ticketmaster, the band has convinced the service to use all-in pricing for this current tour, meaning that the ticket prices listed will represent the full out-of-pocket price for fans -- and no surprises during check-out.