SXSW Online: South by Southwest announces virtual event for 2021

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Austin’s South by Southwest conference and festival announced a virtual event for 2021, as an in-person version remains in question due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SXSW 2020 was one of the first high-profile events canceled this year, at the start of the pandemic in March.

SXSW Online 2021 will feature conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking and exhibitions, the festival said.

It will take place March 16 through March 20, 2021, while SXSW EDU Online will take place March 9 through March 11, 2021.

“Entries for the 2021 digital experience will open on Tuesday, Oct. 6, with PanelPicker proposals for SXSW and SXSW EDU, as well as film festival submissions,” SXSW said in a release on Tuesday. “In lieu of the standard showcase application process, the music festival will be curated by programming staff with priority given to showcase presenters and artists who were scheduled for the 2020 event.”

SXSW Online 2021 dates:

SXSW and SXSW EDU PanelPicker entries: Oct. 6 - Oct. 16, 2020

SXSW Film Festival submissions: Oct. 6 - Oct. 28, 2020

Press Accreditation open: Nov. 10, 2020 - Feb. 10, 2021

SXSW EDU Online: March 9 - March 11, 2021

SXSW Online: March 16 - March 20, 2021

The festival said it is working with the City of Austin and public health authorities on plans for a 2021 physical event and it will provide updates as information becomes available.