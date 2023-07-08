'They have no fear': Skateboarding twins turning heads in South Houston

9-year-old twins Jayden and Jaxon Aleman first hopped on skateboards a couple of years ago but they can already do some pretty impressive tricks.

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas — Inside Southside Skate Park in South Houston, a couple of 9-year-old kids are jumping for joy over skateboarding.

Jaxon Aleman and his twin Jayden are Friendswood fourth graders and skateboarding phenoms who are already nailing some of the sport's biggest tricks, including the 540. They're already getting the attention of more experienced skateboarders just two years after hopping on wheels for the first time.

“I don’t know what I’d do without him," Jayden said.

"Yeah, because we push each other," Jaxon added.

The besties say they immediately felt connected to the sport.

“We love the fact that the creativity draws you towards it," Jaxon explained.

For mom Christy, it's not always easy to watch but she's proud of how well her boys are doing.

“They have no fear. they just want to try everything they see other people do and they know they can do it," mom said. "It scares me, and it’s pretty cool because I think they’ve caught onto it pretty quickly.”

While skateboarding might not be considered a traditional sport, Eric Visentin, who’s been running Southside since 2007, said it grew in popularity during the pandemic and continues to evolve.

“It's just become something for all people," he said.

The twins are outliers with their skill set matching many older skateboarders.

“They're ridiculous right now," Visentin said.

The boys have already begun competing, and are rubbing elbows with some of skate’s elite athletes – like Houston native, US Olympian and Southside team member Jordan Santana.

They even traveled­­­­­­ to California and used skateboarding legend Tony Hawk’s private ramp.

Just a few weeks before starting school, Jayden and Jaxon they continue to learn valuable lessons.

“It encourages you to get back up and try again,” Jayden said.

The twins are already looking to the future and where they’ll land.

“X Games, we want to go to the Olympics," Jaxon said. "We're just so ready for the future, anything that will happen we're ready for it."

"Our main goal is to turn pro one day," Jayden added.