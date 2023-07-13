East Texas Oasis: Stillwater RV Resort attracts families from across the nation

Since opening in 2022, thousands of guests have visited the Stillwater RV Resort and enjoyed the different amenities the resort offers.

WINONA, Texas — RV enthusiasts are flocking to a new luxury RV park located in East Texas.

Stillwater RV Resort opened its gates in 2022, it's a dream come true for owners Burl Richards and Tim Ashmore.

"We're in East Texas, right? Pine trees, pastures, and hills. And when you come over that hill, and you see palm trees, and you see this gated entrance, you know, you're somewhere different," Ashmore said as he described what it's like when families first drive into their resort.

The place is located on what used to be another pasture in the Piney Woods. The resort is located in Winona, about a half-hour drive away from Tyler.

"It's kind of special. It's not something that you drive by every day in East Texas," Ashmore said.

The business partners are RV enthusiasts themselves. They wanted to make their resort a space where families can find fun and relax any time of year.

"This is something that we've needed in this part of the country for a long time," Richards said. "We got a lot to offer, whether it's the middle of the summer, or whether it's late in the winter."

During the summer season, the RV park boasts a one-of-a-kind lazy river that surrounds a large pool with a splash pad for the little ones. Visitors can also enjoy several cabanas and lounge chairs.

There's also an adult-only swim up bar, where parents can relax while their children partake in activities at the clubhouse or their Wibit obstacle course.

For the colder months, resort members can participate in pickleball tournaments, enjoy a nice hike or bike ride along their paved trail. They can also spend time listening to music inside the clubhouse or enjoy some games inside the arcade.

"There's a lot to do here for everybody, and the biggest thing about (it) is just the family atmosphere, the culture that we wanted to create," Ashmore said. "We love seeing the kids riding up and down on their bikes or skateboards and mom and dad are out there cooking. It's a really neat experience."

Resort-goers seem to echo that sentiment.

"All I have to say is this place it's amazing," guest Mason Batten said.

Mason and his brother are just two of the youngest guests at the resort, they said they have visited the place three times in the short year since they've opened.

"They play ga ga ball, they play the arcade, you know, and the staff is awesome with them," mom Jennifer Batten said.

Mason's parents said what brought them back to the resort is the family-friendly atmosphere.

"They just let them run and do their own thing and when they're hungry they order what they want, it's great," Jennifer said.

The kids said their favorite part of staying at the resort is their Wibit obstacle course, which is an inflatable adventure above a man-made pond.

The obstacle course isn't for the weak, it's a real test of one's mind and physical strength.

"There's not another one anywhere around here," Richards said. "And the kids can go out there and enjoy it all day long. And when they come in at the end of the day, you don't have to worry about telling them to go to bed. They go to bed and go to sleep real quick."

Right now, the facility is guests-only, meaning you need to book a stay to enjoy the amenities. The owners are thankful for the response it's gotten so far and look forward to the future of their business venture.

"When you're here and your guests are here, and everybody's having fun and they're smiling. They're having a good time, that makes it worth it," Ashmore said.