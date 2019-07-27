TYLER, Texas — Carter BloodCare and the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) are teaming up to host a blood drive to combat blood shortages in East Texas.

The blood drive will take place Monday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the NET Health office, located at 815 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

Clinton McCoy, Director of Operations for Carter BloodCare, says summer is the slowest time of the year for blood donations.

"About a quarter of our blood supply comes from high school students," said McCoy. "So, between September to May, we have a good boost when we're going out to these hospitals. But then during the summer, we lose that donor population and we really rely on our community come out support us, and donations have been down this year. And it's not just a local crisis, this is a national crisis."

There are four main blood types:

A ( A+ , A- ): 34% of people are A+, making it the second most common blood type. A+ platelets are always high in demand for patients undergoing chemotherapy. A- blood is typically transfused quickly because of the community’s need, so it’s constantly in demand. Only one in 16 people have A- blood.

Only one in every 12 people of the population has B+ blood. B+ blood is always in high demand and can help patients with many medical and surgical conditions. B- is only found in one in every 61 people, making it extremely rare. Every two seconds, someone needs blood, so B- is in high demand constantly. O ( O+ , O- ): 38% of people are O+, making it the most common blood type. O+ red blood cells can be transfused to any positive blood types, so it’s still one of the most in-demand blood types. The “universal red cell donor,” the O- blood type occurs in one of every 15 people and is the only blood type that is able to give red cells to all other blood types.

Blood type is determined by the presence or absence of certain antigens on the surface of red blood cells, according to Carter BloodCare. Individuals are also typed as either Rh+ or Rh- depending on the presence or absence of the most important red cell anitgen in the Rh blood group.

It is helpful to know your blood type in planning your future. The right type at the right time can save lives in your community.

According to NET Health, the following blood types are needed most:

O+ (Less than one-day supply)

O- (Less than one-day supply)

A- (Less than one-day supply)

B+ (Less than one-day supply)

B- (Less than one-day supply)

A+ (Less than three-day supply)

AB- (Less than one-day supply)

AB+ blood has greater than a three-day supply.

Carter Bloodcare reports 600-800 people require blood transfusions daily across North, Central and East Texas.

Low blood supplies may cause a delay in patients receiving a necessary blood transfusion, but more blood donors being recruited over the next few months will improve this situation.

According to McCoy, giving blood not only could save a person's life, but it's also beneficial to the donor's health.

"It's like getting that will change in your car," McCoy said. "You know, you take the oil out, you get the new oil put in your car. Donating blood, it helps your body refresh your blood supply, so you feel a little energy boost out of there. We also provide a mini-physical when you donate."

DONOR REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

All donors must present a valid photo ID at the time of donation. IDs must be issued by the state, a school or the U.S. government (passport, military ID, green card or work visa).

You must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in "good general health" and have not given blood in the past eight weeks. Sixteen-year-olds must have written parental consent. There is no upper age limit.

Carter BloodCare recommends eating a low-fat meal two to four hours before donating blood. Potential donors should drink a lot of water or juice before and after donating. Please avoid alcoholic beverages 12 hours before and after donating. In addition, if you are donating platelets, do not take aspirin or products containing aspirin for at least 48 hours prior to donation.

DONATION PROCESS

When you arrive at the blood drive location, you will be asked to present a photo ID, which is required at all donations.

A trained Carter BloodCare staff member will go over your health history with you to make sure you are healthy enough to give and patients can safely receive your blood. The staff member will check your temperature, blood pressure, pulse and blood count.

You will then be asked to lie back and relax while your arm is cleaned with an antiseptic. A phlebotomist will take your blood using a brand new, sterile needle. This process lasts approximately 10 minutes for whole blood and collects about one pint of blood. Automated collection (apheresis) procedure times vary. Once the draw is complete, your phlebotomist will carefully remove the needle, apply pressure to the area, add a bandaid or wrap, and have you slowly get up.

After the donation process is complete, remember it's important to eat and replenish fluids after a donation. Carter BloodCare recommends waiting 15 minutes post-donation, and their canteen area is loaded with snacks and beverages to help you recover. A post-donation card will provide you with more tips and information.

For more information on blood donations and drives, visit the Carter BloodCare website.