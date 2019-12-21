TYLER, Texas — Many people have already wrapped up their Christmas shopping during Black Friday and over the Thanksgiving weekend. However, millions of last-minute shoppers will head to the malls and stores this weekend.

"Tomorrow is known as Super Saturday," Candace Foster, director of marketing at Broadway Square Mall, said. "We open at 8 a.m., we'll be open extra hours so everyone can get their holiday shopping done."

More than 140 million shoppers will be in full force for Super Saturday, according to the National Retail Federation.

"We have some family in the area, we're just going to do some shopping, and go visit them later and probably hit up Santaland," Jordan Mann, shopper, said.

More than half of holiday shoppers plan to purchase their last gift during the week before Christmas, and 62% are expected to shop on Super Saturday.

"We are visiting family and getting leftover gifts that we haven't picked up yet," Rebecca Posey, shopper, said.

If you happen to miss this weekend's big crowd many stores will extend their hours in the days leading up to Christmas.

"If you don't get it done Saturday we have extended hours also on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday," Foster said. "We will close early on Christmas Eve so make sure you get it done early."

For store hours at Broadway Square Mall, click here.