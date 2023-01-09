MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: What to do in your garden in September

Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — It's almost fall and it's time to start preparing the garden for fall!

The Smith County Master Gardeners tell us what we need to do in the yard as September rolls in.

Check out the video above for more.

Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!

Text a picture of your yard or garden to (903) 600-2600 and include the following information:

Name

Address

Phone number