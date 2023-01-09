x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mastering Your Garden

MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: What to do in your garden in September

Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — It's almost fall and it's time to start preparing the garden for fall!

The Smith County Master Gardeners tell us what we need to do in the yard as September rolls in.

Check out the video above for more.

Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!

Text a picture of your yard or garden to (903) 600-2600 and include the following information:

  • Name
  • Address
  • Phone number

Each month, we'll select one winner who'll receive a gift card to J&J Exterminating!\

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out