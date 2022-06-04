Statewide average gas price climbs seven cents from last week

This increase is from the continued demand for gas as well as the tight global crude oil supplies with the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on June 4, 2022.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is seven cents more than the last week, coming in at $4.69 for regular unleaded fuel according to AAA Texas.

The speed of price increases slowed this week, but price records were met across the state. This increase is from the continued demand for gas as well as the tight global crude oil supplies with the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. It is possible that the recent interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve could slow demand, leading to gas prices dropping in the future according to market analysts with AAA.

“It’s been yet another week of record-setting gas prices around the Lone Star State as demand remains strong and market uncertainty surrounding global oil supplies continues,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “In order to get the best gas mileage, AAA recommends practicing safe driving habits as well as proper vehicle maintenance.”

AAA Texas has released tips on how to save money before you head to the pump:

Slow down while driving and drive the speed limit. The higher the speed the more drag your vehicle will experience, which slows your car down.

Avoid hard accelerations and quickly slamming on the gas pedal. These simple actions increase your vehicle's gas consumption

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed. But, do not use cruise control whenever you are driving on slippery or wet roads.

Minimize your usage of air conditioning

Avoid idling your car to warm up the engine, even in cold temperatures.

Maintain your car in accordance with the manufacturer's recommendations. Regular service ensures optimum fuel economy.

Ensure your tires are properly maintained and inflated at the correct level.