TYLER, Texas — The 66th annual Tyler Area Builder's Association Parade of Homes will showcase the meticulous craftsmanship builders in Smith County have to offer.

“This year’s Parade offers everything from townhomes to boathouses," Libby Simmons, Tyler Area Builders Association executive vice president said. "Visitors can expect to see repurposed architectural elements, infinity-edge pools, a theater room, a negative-edge hot tub, home automation technology, remote-controlled patio shades and more."

The anticipated event kicks off Saturday, June 1, and will last until Sunday, June 9.

“The Parade will offer home styles for everyone’s taste, including industrial modern farmhouse, traditional, French-country, modern French Tudor, craftsman, hill country, modern contemporary, and English manor,” Parade of Homes chairman Steve Latson said.

The daily hours are as follows:

Saturdays - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m

Sundays - 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday-Thursday - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. You can purchase tickets online here.

In addition to purchasing online, tickets can be purchased during business hours at the following remote ticket sales locations:

Tyler Area Builders Association - 1504 West Grande Boulevard (Tyler)

Altra Federal Credit Union - 8976 South Broadway Avenue (Tyler)

East Texas Brick - 3901 S SW Loop 323 (Tyler)

Southside Bank (inside Brookshires) - 100 Rice Road (Tyler)

Southern Hill Home - 17968 Farm-to-Martket Road 2493 #144 (Flint)

Campbell Custom Homes - 133 East Main Street (Bullard)

Southside Bank (inside Brookshire's) - 521 South Main Street (Lindale)

Southside Bank (inside Brookshire's) - 601 Highway 110 North (Whitehouse)

Tickets may also be purchased during parade dates/hours at each participating home.

For a list of 2019 Parade homes, click here.