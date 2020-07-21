AAA: Texas ranks 2nd in motor vehicle thefts in the country

According to FBI crime data, the Lubbock area had the most vehicle thefts per capita.

TEXAS, USA — July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and Texas has seen its share of car and truck thefts.

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, more than 65,000 cars and trucks are stolen and almost 200,000 are burglarized each year.

“There are many steps vehicle owners can implement to help prevent thieves from stealing their vehicle and valuables,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Unfortunately, in many instances drivers are leaving their doors unlocked, key fobs or valuables behind, and that will only invite criminals to take advantage of the situation.”

A motor vehicle is stolen every 42 seconds in the U.S., at an average value of $8,407 per incident, totaling $6.3 billion per year, according to the FBI.

Most vehicle crimes happen in a parking garage/lot or at the victim’s home. Texas sees many incidents where drivers leave key fobs in the vehicle and leave their doors unlocked.

According to 2018 FBI crime data, Lubbock sees the most vehicle thefts per capita.

AAA Texas offers the following tips to prevent vehicle burglary and theft: