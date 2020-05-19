BULLARD, Texas —

The Bullard community is mourning the loss of one of their own, high school sophomore Emma Sikes.

Emma passed away in a car accident between the intersection of Highway 69 and County Road 3801 in Bullard. The intersection has been a site for numerous accidents within the last few years and some community members say something needs to be done quickly.

The accident that killed Emma also sent Bullard High School student Anthony Foto to the hospital.

"I can't see this happening again to somebody," Anthony's father, Russ, said. "That should never have happened."

According to Russ, Emma and Anthony were on their way to band practice—something the pair often did on their own during their free time. Russ says Emma and Anthony have been friends since middle school. They competed in FFA together and shared most of the same classes.

Family confirmed to CBS19 Emma and Anthony were in a Volkswagen Jetta when the crash occurred

"They were just two happy-go-lucky kids who were going to go practice at the field," Russ said. "The last thing in their mind were the dangers of this intersection."

According to a preliminary crash report from the City of Bullard, a Volkswagen Jetta was heading west, and entered the intersection of County Road 3801 and Highway 69. At the same time, a Mitsubishi Mirage driving north and a Ford Mustang traveling south merged into the intersection.

This caused the Jetta and Mirage to collide. The impact was so strong, it pushed the Jetta across Highway 69 causing it to crash into the Mustang.

The city says the occupants of the Jetta, who family identified as Emma and Anthony, were flown from the crash scene to local hospitals. Emma was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Anthony is in critical condition with collapsed lungs and broken ribs.

"The doctor said this morning, he's got a one-in-four chance of survival," Russ said.

This isn't the only major accident that's happened at this intersection.

Andy Kutach is an advocate for making this intersection safer. He says he's recorded four accidents within the last year. He claims he's reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation, the City of Bullard, as well as other city an state representatives for help, but nothing has been done yet.

"It is the absolute worst place that I drive and it just happens to be outside of my subdivision, and I say we've got kids that drive through all the time," Andy said. "It's ridiculous to have this many accidents."

"It's become a dangerous intersection," Russ echoed. "TxDOT needs to step up before we lose another child."

CBS19 reached out to TxDOT, who released the following statement:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is aware of the fatality crash that occurred on Friday, May 15, on US 69 at CR 3801 in Bullard. TxDOT will not comment on the specifics of the crash because of the ongoing investigation. We extend condolences and prayers to the victims and their loved ones.

TxDOT evaluates all crash data when determining potential roadway safety improvements. Discussions continue with the City of Bullard, and Cherokee County, on options to improve safety at US 69 and CR 3801.