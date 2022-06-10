East Texas folkórico dance group preserves Mexican culture step by step

"It's a beautiful dance that we can conserve our culture, represent our culture, and remind our new generation of their Mexican roots," a dancer said.

TYLER, Texas — Ballet Folklorico Raíces became a reality four years ago when Sonia Trevizo decided to share her passion of dancing with the East Texas community.

Baile folklorico is a traditional dance of zapateado, or basic footwork. The music style, costumes and dance style vary due to the representation of regions and states in Mexico.

At a local YMCA, Trevizo learned the basic footwork of folklorico at her daughter's class.

"In my daughter's class, I was the only adult," Trevizo said. "After the teacher could no longer teach the class, I stepped up years later to get a group of my friends to form a folklorico group and I taught them the steps I had already learned."

Trevizo's passion for dancing folklorico sparked others like dancer Delia Viramontes to learn the dance.

"I am a proud Mexican and I love to dance," Viramontes said. "I love putting on a traditional dress, styling my hair with ribbons and dance folklorico to represent my Mexican roots."

Ballet Folklorico Raíces has given Viramontes the opportunity to share not only the stage but her Mexican culture with her 9-year-old daughter Lexie Viramontes.

"I wanted my daughter to pick up a dance she enjoys and without thinking it was baile folklorico. When I would go to dance practices, my daughter would come and she would try to learn the steps," Viramontes said. "I am happy to share this with her and pass on our Mexican heritage through baile folklorico."

Trevinzo said she hopes Ballet Folklorico Raíces teaches the younger generation of Mexican-Americans about their culture.

"I think it's really important schools are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. A lot of students aren't taught their Mexican roots for whatever reason so kids don't know their heritage and what are the Mexican traditions," Trevinzo said. "So it's important that (students) see us dancing folklorico and they learn about their Mexican culture."

Dancer Edgar Santos values baile folklorico and considers it a sport that requires discipline to learn and perfect.

"It's a beautiful dance that gives you the opportunity to learn, represent, and meet people from different regions in Mexico," Santos said. "Through folklorico, we can conserve our culture, represent our culture, and remind our new generation of their Mexican roots."

For the future of Ballet Folklorico Raíces, Trevinzo wants to continue to grow the group so they can represent other regions of Mexico but a secure practice place and lack of money is a constant concern for the group.

"For our performances, we never charge. We just ask for donations so we (can) buy our costumes, food, material and gas to transport our group to events," Trevinzo said. "We don't have an official place where we practice, we just practice in the park or at a dancers house. We would appreciate it if someone allows us to borrow a studio or an area to practice."

Even with these challenges, Trevinzo is confident Ballet Folklorico Raíces will keep growing and make an impact in the Hispanic community in East Texas.