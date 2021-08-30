East Texans lending a helping hand to Louisiana

Volunteers from Lufkin are preparing to head to help with disaster relief following Hurricane Ida

Fifteen to twenty volunteers from The Unity Baptist Association in Lufkin are preparing to head out Monday morning to provide thousands of meals a day for those in need.

The volunteers are a part of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention's feeding unit says Bill Bumpas, spokesperson for SBTC Disaster Relief:

"We've been called to send a feeding unit down to Louisiana, in preparation for the hurricane, and this feeding unit can prepare 10,000 meals a day," Bumpas said.

SBTC is made up of more than 2,600 churches in Texas and 6000 trained volunteers ready to serve as long as needed:

"It could be weeks that we could be down there even months. It just depends. This looks like to be a major hurricane. So in some of the hurricanes that we've worked in the past, you know, it could be months" says Bumpas.

The organization hopes to remind people that even in the face of disaster, they are never alone.

"We want to be able to remind folks that they're not alone. We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus and just let people know that they're not alone" says Bumpas.