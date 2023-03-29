x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Friends, community members join in prayer for Tyler radio newsman John Sims

Sims remains in extreme critical condition after suffering a severe brain injury in the pedestrian-vehicle incident that occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Tyler.
Credit: Santana Gallacher/Tyler Morning Telegraph
Community members and friends of John Sims gather outside UT Health Tyler on Wednesday evening for a prayer vigil. Sims was struck by a car and is in the ICU in critical condition.

TYLER, Texas — Friends say John Sims is "everywhere." Whether it's his voice on the radio or his face at various events, Sims can be counted on to show up for his community.

About 40 friends and community members gathered outside UT Health Tyler on Wednesday evening to pray for the longtime Tyler newsman, who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. He is in critical condition in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Sims is a Philadelphia native and veteran of over 45 years in radio, with 43 of those spent in East Texas, according to KTBB.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

TxDOT: Additional lanes could alleviate traffic on Old Jacksonville Hwy

Before You Leave, Check This Out