Friends, community members join in prayer for Tyler radio newsman John Sims

Sims remains in extreme critical condition after suffering a severe brain injury in the pedestrian-vehicle incident that occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — Friends say John Sims is "everywhere." Whether it's his voice on the radio or his face at various events, Sims can be counted on to show up for his community.

About 40 friends and community members gathered outside UT Health Tyler on Wednesday evening to pray for the longtime Tyler newsman, who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. He is in critical condition in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Sims is a Philadelphia native and veteran of over 45 years in radio, with 43 of those spent in East Texas, according to KTBB.