'It was like ripping the band aid off' family mourns Athens man's shooting death

Family says Cameron Ray got caught in the crossfire at a shooting outside a Dallas bar in March.

ATHENS, Texas — Cameron Ray’s stepmom, Krista Wigfall, remembers the past nine and a half years she's been in his life. She said he always protected her and his three younger sisters.

“It's quiet in the house without him so it's like we're reminded all day, every day that he's not here," Wigfall said.

Ray would have turned 21 on Saturday. To celebrate his life, his loved ones sang happy birthday to him and released balloons into the clouds.

“It was like ripping the band aid off a sore all over again," Wigfall said.

On March 18, Ray celebrated a friend’s birthday at a Dallas bar.

Surveillance footage shows a fight break out between Ray’s friends and another group.

Ray got shot and later died.

Dallas police say Dallas Cowboys player, Kelvin Joseph was in the suspects' SUV as shots rang out from the car.

Investigators questioned the cornerback but he has not been charged or arrested in connection to the crime.

“I just hope the Cowboys don't hold Kelvin Joseph at a higher standard than the people that he was with. He needs to be held accountable, just like everybody else in that car was,” Wigfall said.

Ray was a Trinity Valley Community College student healing from a knee injury. His step mom said he could have been a professional athlete himself, but they’ll never get to see him try.

Two men were arrested in Ray’s fatal shooting- 28-year-old, Aries jones and 21-year-old, Tivione English. Both men drove into Dallas from Baton Rouge, turned themselves in and confessed to the shooting.

Jones and English now face murder charges. Jones' bond was set at $250,000. English's bond had not been set yet.