Discovery Science Place offering free admission to SNAP, WIC recipients every Tuesday in July

The museum said Target donated a generous grant and they've decided to use the funds to offer free tickets to SNAP and WIC recipients.

The Discovery Science Place in Tyler will offer free admission to people receiving SNAP and WIC benefits for the rest of the month.

According to the Discovery Science Place, Target donated a grant to the muesum. DSP decided to use the funds to offer free tickets every Tuesday in July to local SNAP and WIC recipients.

DSP said the free admission will be for those who receive SNAP or WIC benefits for the cardholder, spouse and their dependents.

To receive the tickets, the cardholder's name must match their ID or driver's license.