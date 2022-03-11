Lindale man to serve life in prison for killing state trooper in 2017

Sentenced to life in prison without parole and has 30 days to appeal the decision.

A jury found a Lindale man guilty of capital murder for the death of state trooper Damon Allen who was shot with a hunting rifle Thanksgiving Day in 2017 during a traffic stop.

Dabrett Black, 37, was sentenced to life in prison without parole and has 30 days to appeal the decision.

Before the final verdict was read at the Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan, the defense and prosecution had the opportunity to present their closing statements to the jury.