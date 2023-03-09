East Texas man arrested after Rusk County raid leads seizure of firearms, drugs

At least one of the firearms had been reported stolen in Rusk County, and another had an altered serial number.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Rusk County man was arrested after a raid on his home Tuesday morning.

Terry Leon Milford, 66, of Rusk, was arrested around 11:20 a.m. after Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office investigators along with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on his home in the 12000 block of CR 3281 in Rusk County.

After numerous undercover narcotics purchases in Nacogdoches County, NCSO investigators determined Milford was responsible for the sale of narcotics in Nacogdoches along with Shelby and Rusk counties.

During the search, law enforcement found 4.3 ounces of methamphetamine and 1.5 ounces of marijuana. Officers also found 26 firearms, 19 rifles and shotguns and seven handguns along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

At least one of the firearms had been reported stolen in Rusk County, and another had an altered serial number.

Milford is a convicted felon and is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently incarcerated at the Rusk County jail on a $35,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are pending.