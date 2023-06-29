x
Crime

East Texas man found guilty for sexually abusing child, sentenced to life without parole

Officials said Rainer Wiseman was recently released from prison after serving a 25 year sentence for a previous sexual assault conviction in another state.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas man was sentened to life without parole for sexually abusing a minor in Tyler Thursday evening.

Credit: Office of the Smith County Criminal District Attorney
Rainer Wiseman found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to life without parole in prison.

According to the Office of the Smith County Criminal District Attorney, Rainer Wiseman, 57, was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Evidence presented in court said during a time frame of six months, Wiseman had sexually abused the 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Witnesses included the victim and Tyler Police Department that testified against Wiseman.

During the trial, it was revealed that Wiseman was recently released from prison after serving a 25 year sentence for a previous sexual assault conviction in another state. 

“We appreciate the hard work of the Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center. Both agencies are instrumental in protecting our community from predators like Rainer Wiseman and in bringing justice to victims,” said District Attorney Jacob Putman.

