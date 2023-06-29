East Texas man found guilty for sexually abusing child, sentenced to life without parole

Officials said Rainer Wiseman was recently released from prison after serving a 25 year sentence for a previous sexual assault conviction in another state.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas man was sentened to life without parole for sexually abusing a minor in Tyler Thursday evening.

According to the Office of the Smith County Criminal District Attorney, Rainer Wiseman, 57, was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Evidence presented in court said during a time frame of six months, Wiseman had sexually abused the 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Witnesses included the victim and Tyler Police Department that testified against Wiseman.

During the trial, it was revealed that Wiseman was recently released from prison after serving a 25 year sentence for a previous sexual assault conviction in another state.