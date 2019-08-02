SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An El Paso doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of indecency with a child.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, Dr. Jonathan Landon Krause, 38, met the 15-year-old victim online in September 2017. On December 6, Dr. Krause drove to Smith County to meet the victim, who had recently turned 16.

The district attorney's office says during that meeting, Dr. Krause committed the offense.

The teenager's parents found out about the relationship and reported it to law enforcement.

After authorities investigated evidence from the victim's phone and interviewed the victim at the Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County, Krause was arrested for online solicitation of a minor and indecency with a child.

Following a trial, the jury found Krause guilty of indecency with a child, but not guilty on the online solicitation charge.

Krause will be eligible for parole after serving half of is sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.